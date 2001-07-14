Logo
Accenture Federal Services Wins $87 Million U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Contract

2 minutes ago
Accenture+Federal+Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a seven-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks.

Rasha Nahas, AFS Managing Director, U.S. Department of Commerce Lead

Working with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), AFS will support and enhance the Trademark Product Line (TMPL), which manages the entire trademark lifecycle from filing to registration, including attorney examination and adjudication.

“We look forward to bringing the resources of our Accenture Federal Digital Studio with omni-channel digital services and user-centered design to support the USPTO Trademark Product Line IT systems,” said Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services. “By merging the latest technologies with proven product management practices, we will help the USPTO streamline the entire trademark application process across its lifecycle, including the migration of legacy products.”

As the prime systems integrator, AFS will modernize critical applications and create a DevSecOps infrastructure, while incorporating cloud, cyber, and automation capabilities.

“Accenture Federal Services proudly supports the USPTO mission to ensure that the intellectual property system contributes to a strong global economy, encourages investment in innovation, and fosters entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ruben Thompson, managing director and AFS program manager. “We are excited to be introducing innovative concepts, including cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies across the USPTO portfolio. We look forward to delivering measurable outcomes quickly to help the agency drive faster time-to-delivery and value.”

The contract was awarded through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle.

About Accenture Federal Services
Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business serves every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005011/en/

