MORAI to Unveil Cloud-Based Autonomous Driving Simulation Technology at CES 2022

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MORAI to Unveil Cloud-Based Autonomous Driving Simulation Technology at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021

  • Unveiling of MORAI SIM Cloud, a new SaaS model to increase efficiency through test automation feature
  • MORAI to strengthen global partnerships and technology exchange between industry partners

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MORAI, the leading developer of full-stack autonomous driving simulation technology, announced today that it will unveil MORAI SIM Cloud, which uses the cloud to build a myriad of simulation environments without hardware restrictions and enable simultaneous testing, at CES 2022.

MORAI SIM Cloud is the Software as a Service (SaaS) model of the existing MORAI autonomous driving simulator, MORAI SIM, that will allow users to perform simulation tests in the cloud without the process of installing any software onto local computers. The cloud-based method will play a key role in increasing test efficiency as it enables users to run a large number of simulation tests requiring multiple computers to run, with a single computer simultaneously.

MORAI SIM Cloud will also offer a test automation feature, which automatically distributes test cases in a cloud environment to perform tests and generate finalized results.

Virtual_image_built_with_MORAI_SIM.jpg

"Based on the cloud-based simulation technology we introduce at CES 2022, MORAI will actively expand domestic and global business opportunities," said Jiwon Jung, CEO of MORAI. "We will also leverage in-person engagement at this year's CES as an opportunity to further foster global partnerships and actively engage in sharing autonomous driving simulation technologies."

MORAI is the only developer and distributor of a full-stack autonomous driving simulation platform in South Korea, with more than 100 clients, including Hyundai Mobis, Naver Labs, and Samsung Engineering. In 2021, the company has raised around two billion KRW through a bridge funding round and was nominated as a future unicorn company by the Ministry of Science and ICT of Korea and garnered the Hong Dae-yong Award for Patent Technology. MORAI also received additional recognition, such as the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development Award in the Youth Enterprise Sector and the Prime Minister's Commendation.

About MORAI

MORAI (www.morai.ai) was founded in 2018 as a startup by former KAIST autonomous driving researchers dedicated to creating autonomous driving simulation platforms, and has since started to provide simulation software for verifying the safety and reliability of self-driving systems. MORAI is the first Korean company to have independently developed a full-stack self-driving simulation solution which includes the core simulation engine. MORAI currently supplies industry, research organizations, and universities with autonomous driving simulation solutions, and is looking to form partnerships with companies from around the world. With a team of over 70 experts dedicated to their respective fields, Naver, Hyundai Motor Company, Kakao Ventures, Korea Credit Guarantee Fund, and other major Korean industry players recognized MORAI's potential by participating in seed and Series A funding rounds. In April 2021, the company completed a bridge funding round with Atinum Investment.

Reference

MORAI Press Contact: Ukbin Lim, [email protected]
MORAI Website: www.morai.ai
MORAI YouTube: www.youtube.com/moraisim

favicon.png?sn=CN17594&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/morai-to-unveil-cloud-based-autonomous-driving-simulation-technology-at-ces-2022-301451142.html

SOURCE MORAI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17594&Transmission_Id=202112280900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17594&DateId=20211228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus