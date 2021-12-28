Logo
Woongjin ThinkBig to Showcase 'ARpedia' at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Woongjin ThinkBig Co., Ltd, South Korea's leading edtech company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming CES 2022, the world's largest consumer technology trade show, to be held January 5-8, in Las Vegas.

Woongjin_ThinkBig_CES_2022.jpg

The company will showcase its 'ARpedia', the AR book reading device for kids and introduce the excellence of company's education technology, as it was named a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree with its ARpedia.

ARpedia integrates augmented reality technology in paper books to maximize vivid images and characters of the paper book and helps children engage more with what they are reading. A total of nine technological patents that the company owns are applied to ARpedia.

Exhibitors can enjoy the realistic and fun reading experience such as putting out fires as being a firefighter and discovering interesting facts about people and places in the community with using paper markers to participate in the story.

"We are excited to exhibit our innovation product to global audience at CES 2022. We will strive to provide a differentiated experience to our customers through consist AR and AI education technology development," said Sam-rak Choi, Head of IT development department at Woongjin ThinkBig.

ARpedia is currently available on Amazon in the US, Canada and United Kingdom. It was selected as Amazon Launchpad given to global innovative products by Amazon in the US and UK.

About Woongjin ThinkBig:

Woongjin ThinkBig (CEO Jae-jin Lee), founded in 1980, is the leading edtech company in South Korea. With 10-year look-ahead programs to attend to the educational needs of children, the company continuously strives to create new values in the educational culture of Korea by committing itself to create, innovate, and differentiate products and services offerings.

favicon.png?sn=CN17616&sd=2021-12-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/woongjin-thinkbig-to-showcase-arpedia-at-ces-2022-301451143.html

SOURCE Woongjin ThinkBig

