TriNet Provides Donation to Hire Heroes USA Supporting Service Members, Veterans and Military Spouses

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the most recent donor recipient of the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund (DAF), on behalf of TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility program: Hire Heroes USA.

TNET_Logo.jpg

Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. "I'm proud to support an organization that provides an incredibly important service to those who have sacrificed, and are sacrificing, so much for our country," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield.

The collaboration between TriNet and Hire Heroes USA seeks to bring more awareness to the challenges and needs of veterans seeking employment. TriNet colleagues will have the opportunity to volunteer to provide resume and interview coaching as well as get involved with other programmatic efforts. "Hire Heroes USA's focus on meeting the unique needs of those they serve closely aligns with TriNet's Core Values and how we support our valued customers," continued Goldfield.

"At Hire Heroes USA, we are grateful for strong partnerships that drive positive change. TriNet's commitment to our nation's veterans will empower Hire Heroes USA clients to create long-lasting financial security for themselves and their families," said Andrew Sandoe, Chief Executive Officer of Hire Heroes USA. "We are grateful to partner with TriNet and are excited for our work together."

For more information about TriNet's Corporate Social Responsibility Program and the TriNet Foundation, visit the TriNet Foundation Webpage.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Hire Heroes
Hire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S service members, veterans and spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA offers individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more, to tens of thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Funded exclusively through public donations and private grants, their services are always free to clients.

Investors:




Media:

Scott Smith




Renee Brotherton

TriNet




TriNet

[email protected]




[email protected]

(510) 875-7201




(408) 646-5103

TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-provides-donation-to-hire-heroes-usa-supporting-service-members-veterans-and-military-spouses-301451022.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

