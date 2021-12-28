Logo
Rushnet, Inc Through Its Subsidiaries heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare Achieve Major Financial Milestone

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN), (the "Company") is pleased to announce heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare have achieved their annual forecasted targets. In previous press releases, heliosDX has forecasted $6,000,000 in annual revenue, which is an increase of approximately 39% from 2020. This forecast comes on the heels of an impressive revenue increase from 2019 of $2,639,454.58 to 2020 of $4,294,435.82, which is approximately a 62% increase. Ashley Sweat, CEO of heliosDX and Rushnet says, "I am excited to announce heliosDX has surpassed its annual targeted revenue forecast and remains profitable".HeliosDXLogo.png

Grandeza Healthcare will also post impressive revenue numbers in its first full year since its previous spin off from heliosDX. Grandeza Healthcare had a revised increased forecasted revenue target of $1,6000,000. Grandeza Healthcare has also exceeded their annual targeted forecast.

Rushnet, Inc announced previously a consolidated annual revenue forecast of $7,600,000. Based on the financial achievements of heliosDX and Grandeza Healthcare, Rushnet has exceeded its consolidated annual forecast. Mr. Sweat says, "we look forward to posting our annual financials as it truly tells the story of what the companies are accomplishing. What I believe is more impressive is that the company remains profitable even through the significant marketing spend and expansion costs in 2021".

Now that 2021 is ending, Rushnet looks forward to picking up and completing the audits previously started in the summer of 2021. Completing these audits, is the one singular milestone that we believe brings validity to the company and loyal shareholders. The successful completion of this milestone also allows the company to achieve the previously announced roadmap.

About HeliosDx:
heliosDX is a National Clinical Reference Laboratory offering High-Complexity Urine Drug Testing (UDT), Behavioral Drug Testing, Allergy Droplet Cards, Oral Fluids, Infectious Disease (PCR), and NGS Genetic Testing. We are contracted in 44 of the lower 48 states and looking to expand our reach and capabilities. We intend to always stay ahead of the curve by continually investing in our infrastructure with the most efficient scientific proven instruments and latest cutting-edge software for patient and physician satisfaction. In management's opinion, following such best practices are intended to allow heliosDX to provide physicians fast and accurate reporting, meeting, and exceeding industry benchmarks. It is our goal to excel in patient and client care through physician designed panels that aid in testing compliance and reporting education.

Contact: Ashley Sweat
[email protected]
www.heliosdx.com
Twitter Handle: @dx_helios

About Grandeza Healthcare:
Grandeza Healthcare is a healthcare billing and consulting company. Providing expert billing and coding services to laboratories, medical practices, dental offices, and other medical verticals. In addition to billing, we provide Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) for all clients, as well as customized consulting services. We are a rapidly growing company adding new services and value to further demonstrate our competitive advantage.

Contact: Danielle Bauer
[email protected]
www.grandezahc.com

Safe Harbor Notice:
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment, or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be averse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: RushNet, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679886/Rushnet-Inc-Through-Its-Subsidiaries-heliosDX-and-Grandeza-Healthcare-Achieve-Major-Financial-Milestone

img.ashx?id=679886

