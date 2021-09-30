Jordan Park Group LLC Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: BKLN, EMB, HYG, HEFA, DIDI, IWB, IWF, IWM, IVV, VT, ICF, IJH, SCHA, SPTM, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jordan Park Group LLC. As of 2021Q3, Jordan Park Group LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,000,176 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4201.83% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,219,894 shares, 15.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.92% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 12,074,661 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.85% GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR) - 13,797,581 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 334,067 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $22.17, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 4,383,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 444,562 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 115,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.35 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $34.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 232,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.2 and $16.4, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 363,636 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 4201.83%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $347.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.25%. The holding were 1,000,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 12,074,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 157.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $63.4, with an estimated average price of $63.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 1,174,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.85%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 108,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.68%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 39,696 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The sale prices were between $61.58 and $66.89, with an estimated average price of $64.72.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $137.41 and $154.33, with an estimated average price of $147.76.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.

Jordan Park Group LLC sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $73.87 and $92.86, with an estimated average price of $83.9.

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.92%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.15%. Jordan Park Group LLC still held 5,219,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 77.46%. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $145.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.45%. Jordan Park Group LLC still held 164,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.01%. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Jordan Park Group LLC still held 4,654 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.59%. The sale prices were between $114.59 and $116.23, with an estimated average price of $115.56. The stock is now traded at around $114.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Jordan Park Group LLC still held 210,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.