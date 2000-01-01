Variant Perception on Euromoney Institutional Investor

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC ( LSE:ERM, Financial) is a global business-to-business information services company. It provides actionable data, analysis, intelligence and access through three divisions in markets where information and convening market participants are valued. Its customers are financial institutions, those involved in the extraction, trading and use of commodities, professional and technology service providers as well as corporations.

In a world where corporations need to increasingly use information and data in a sophisticated way, Euromoney is well positioned with a strong suite of brands, dominated by sticky subscriptions that are embedded in workflow. The stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Line and it has a Piotroski F-Score of 6.

The business

The company’s largest division with 41% of revenue in 2021 is financial and professional Services (data and market intelligence), where subscriptions made up 63% of sales. This division includes the flagship Euromoney publication, which was founded in 1969 to chart the liberalization of cross-border capital flows and is the leading publisher on the world's banking and financial markets.

The asset management division, with 33% of revenue, has been struggling in recent years. The company decided after a strategic review to keep the division and turn it around. It is made up of Institutional Investor, a leading publishing and events business, BCA Research and Ned Davis Research, both research and data services focused on macro research. BCA’s flagship product is The Bank Credit Analyst, which has been published continuously since 1949.

In the recent full-year results presentation, management said the turnaround of this division was “ahead of schedule.” The company has invested in sales and marketing, autorenewals and product management and development. It also appointed for the first time a CEO for this combined division. New products in this area include more thematic research and ramping up investment solutions where assets under advisement grew from $1.3 billion in September 2020 to $1.9 billion as of September of this year.

The turnaround involves shifting from siloed client relationships to cross-selling and a client-centric experience of “redefined access and intelligence.” Essentially, previously many customers were buyers or potential buyers of all three products, but they were being served and sold to in a disjointed way. The integration of the sales teams should achieve superior results.

The smallest division by revenue, Fastmarkets, perhaps has the greatest room for growth. In 2021, it made up 26% of Euromoney’s revenue. The business focuses on commodity price reporting across metals and mining, forest products and agriculture. Around 94% of its revenue is from subscriptions. Price reporting agencies publish market prices for commodities to bring transparency to what would otherwise be opaque markets. Fastmarkets has become an established part of the global commodity sector with its data embedded within transactions across the markets they serve. At every stage of the commodities supply chain, the business has prices for the raw, intermediate and final products for producers, traders and consumers to use for pricing contracts. The division has been active in ramping up the growth area of the energy transition, where it can serve the EV battery, battery storage, wind and solar markets, leveraging its existing renewable energy commodities: cobalt, lithium, steel, copper, lumber, cadmium, gallium, molybdenum, wood, pulp and agricultural feedstocks. It seems likely that the Fastmarkets division will become further embedded in renewables supply chains by solving evolving customer needs through pricing, news and analysis.

Euromoney is a majority-subscriptions business. Subscriptions as a percentage of total reported revenue in 2021 grew to 70% from 65% in 2020 and 50% in 2019. Events make up 18% of revenue, and the final 12% is classified as Other.

2021 results

The company's fiscal year end is Sept. 30. It recently published its annual report and accounts for 2021. Year-over-year revenue was up slightly with good growth in subscriptions, other revenues and acquisitions, but the Covid-19 pandemic did have an impact on events.

Events saw a return to growth in the second half of the year. Revenue from events was 35.1 million pounds ($47.12 million), compared to 16.8 million pounds in the prior-year period. This reflected 50 blended events (in-person and virtual) compared to just virtual events in the second half of 2020. This is a pretty good performance given Covid-related travel restrictions.

3.0 strategy

Euromoney has a clear strategy. Management’s key points to deliver high-quality profitable growth are as follows:

Embedded in workflow.

Subscription model.

Organic investment.

Acquisitions.

Delivered through large, efficient divisions and group-wide platforms.

Overall, the company aims to provide clarity in opaque markets to help its customers compete successfully. Niche, value-add products give the business a wide competitive moat and strong customer relationships help the stickiness of the subscription model.

The markets appear to be questioning the turnaround of the investment research division and the impact of Covid-19 on the events business. Management appears to recognize this and are making improvements to the businesses.

Euromoney will provide a trading update on Jan. 27.

I’m long Euromoney Institutional Investor as I have a variant perception on the business and its outlook. For a data and information business that is keeping its portfolio and distribution methods modern, a Shiller price-earnings ratio of 14 appears too cheap for me.