Personalis to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Just now
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics for enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis+NeXT+Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. In population sequencing, Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to Veterans Affairs' Million Veteran Program. To enable cancer and population sequencing, Personalis' Clinical+Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005156/en/

