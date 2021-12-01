Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Provides Notice to Warrant Holders Regarding Exercise by Wire or Automated Clearing House (ACH).

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that is has updated its warrant exercise instructions for warrants received as of the record date of April 1, 2021 (the “Warrants”). Warrant holders can obtain a copy of the updated warrant exercise instructions, as well as the Election to Purchase Warrant Shares form by visiting the GTII website or clicking here1.



The updated warrant exercise instruction letter has been available on the GTII website since December 15, 2021. However, the Company recently learned that the banking information for exercise by wire transfer or Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) provided on the original warrant exercise letter dated April 9, 2021 has been compromised and is no longer able to accept payments. Warrant holders who wish to exercise Warrants by wire transfer or ACH should contact Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. at [email protected].

GTII will distribute, by mail, the updated warrant exercise instruction letter and the Election to Purchase Warrant Shares form, as well as a copy of this press release, to holders of the Warrants.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike King

Princeton Research, Inc.

3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas, NV

702.338.2700

1 http://gtii-us.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/GTII-Warrant-Letter-Exercise-Form.pdf