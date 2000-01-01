Kandy and Etisalat Report Record Growth in the Adoption of Unified Communications (UCaaS and CPaaS) Solutions in the Middle East Region

Etisalat expands CloudTalk Enterprise Collaboration Solutions with innovative real time communications capabilities for vertical industry sectors powered by Kandy’s growing global partner ecosystem

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT) Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced the growth of its partnership with Etisalat, one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets, along with new offerings enabling embedded communications in business applications for large enterprises in the region.



The Etisalat CloudTalk and Business Edge, powered by Kandy’s Unified Communications and Collaboration platform, is a feature-rich, cloud-based, real-time communications solution that provides over 50,000 end users with a safe, secure, and multi-functional communication and collaboration platform. Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting extends the Etisalat CloudTalk service to mobile workforces, connecting BYOD personnel to the entire company with features including HD video virtual meetings, desktop sharing with screen sharing functionality, whiteboarding using an interactive tool that facilitates creativity, and toll-free audio conferencing.

Etisalat and Kandy are also enabling innovative communications solutions for its enterprise customers. Working closely with key application developers to embed real time communications into critical telehealth applications, Etisalat has enabled leading UAE hospitals, to provide access to healthcare anytime, anywhere, improving the patient experience and medical outcomes.

“It’s been a privilege to work so closely with the visionary team at Etisalat,” said Chuck Canton, President of Kandy. “Our platform is driving digital transformation for Etisalat’s business customers in the Middle East, providing easier, faster, and higher quality communication solutions that keep business moving forward.”

“Not only has Etisalat fully optimized Kandy’s world-class telco cloud platform, they have also engaged with our technology ecosystem partners to build meaningful solutions addressing specific industry needs. It is especially gratifying to be able to make a real difference in the delivery of essential communications services, such as in TeleHealth solutions. We couldn’t be more excited to start the New Year in 2022 with so much momentum and potential.”

Salvador Anglada, CEO, Etisalat Enterprise Digital & GCBO, said: “The success of our CloudTalk solution is an acknowledgement of our focus on addressing the needs of enterprises and governments in the region with advanced communications solutions. We enable users to communicate in real-time via voice, video, and chat on phones, desktop, and mobile application in line with Etisalat’s strategy to ‘Drive the digital future to empower societies’. We are consistently pushing the boundaries to create the world’s best and leading network services across our markets and deliver long-term value to all our stakeholders and accomplishing our goals of driving digital innovation for a better future.”

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (“AVCT”; Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., acquiredand Kandy Communications in 2020. For more information, visit avctechnologies.com

About Kandy

Kandy, an AVCtechnologies company, is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit kandy.io

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world’s leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenue at AED 51.7 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.0 billion for 2020, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country’s first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 155.4 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Etisalat is ranked the strongest brand across all categories in Middle East and Africa by Brand Finance. To learn more visit https://etisalat.com.