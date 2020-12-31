SEI Announces Leadership Change

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SEI Announces Leadership Change

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021

OAKS, Pa., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the departure of Steve Meyer as an Executive Vice President and Head of Global Wealth Management Services, effective immediately. Meyer's departure is unrelated to the company's strategy, operations, or financial results.

SEI's Global Wealth Management Services business will continue to be led by the following long-time executive management team members, who have proven industry expertise and a deep understanding of SEI's markets and clients. They will report directly to Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

  • Albert Chiaradonna, SEI Wealth PlatformSM, North America Private Banking (20 years with SEI)
  • Sandy Ewing, TRUST 3000®, Private Banking (26 years with SEI)
  • Phil McCabe, Investment Manager Services (33 years with SEI)
  • Brett Williams, SEI Wealth Platform, U.K. Private Banking (eight years with SEI)

"Our company thrives as a result of the talented leadership we have today and continue to develop for the future," said West. "Al, Sandy, Phil, and Brett have deep industry expertise, are proven leaders, and have been central to their respective business lines' growth. They have developed and maintained trusted relationships with our clients, strategic partners, and workforce, continuing to enhance SEI's value. Under their established guidance, I'm confident we will continue building upon our strong foundation and providing tech-forward, comprehensive solutions that enable our clients' long-term success.

"On behalf of SEI's Board of Directors and executive management team, I thank all of our team members for the outstanding execution throughout the year, as we finish 2021 and head into 2022 with strong momentum."

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Sept. 30, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • our ability to develop talent,
  • whether we will have strong momentum in 2022,
  • whether our comprehensive solutions will enable our clients' long-term success, and
  • the drivers of our value.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company/Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik
SEI
+1 610-676-4191
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH17887&sd=2021-12-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-announces-leadership-change-301451323.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH17887&Transmission_Id=202112281700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH17887&DateId=20211228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus