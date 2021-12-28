IDVV Announces Social Media Links

Logo
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders.

To comply with SEC guidelines IDVV would like to announce that it will be using the following social media pages and/or links to disseminate information about Company activities.

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

FACEBOOK

https://fb.me/IDVVcorp

The Company plans to utilize social media outlets as a means of keeping shareholders continually updated on upcoming M & A activities, filings and general updates.

We encourage any shareholder or potential shareholder to follow us.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Bill Martin, Vice President
Phone: 1-619-343-3199
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679955/IDVV-Announces-Social-Media-Links

