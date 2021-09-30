Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys PGT Innovations Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Coliseum Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PGT Innovations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,902,673 shares, 40.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,282,055 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.86%
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 5,292,003 shares, 20.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 8,238,912 shares, 15.38% of the total portfolio.
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio.
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PGT Innovations Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $23.77, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.
