FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CTXS, RAAS, RVNC and STNE

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (

CTXS, Financial)
Class Period: January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ctxs/

StoneCo Ltd. (

STNE, Financial)
Class Period: March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-stne/

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (

RAAS, Financial)
Class Period: February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021; American Depositary Shares issued either in or after the February 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 8, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/-raas/

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (

RVNC, Financial)
Class Period: November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: February 8, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-rvnc/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email ([email protected]).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com

