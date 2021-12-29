Logo
LG Display Unveils Next-Generation OLED TV Display 'OLED EX'

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, unveiled today its newest OLED TV technology 'OLED EX'.

LG_Display_image.jpg

The next-generation OLED EX display implements LG Display's deuterium and personalized algorithm-based 'EX Technology,' which helps boost the innovative display's overall picture quality by enhancing brightness up to 30 percent compared to conventional OLED displays.

The OLED EX name is an acronym of 'Evolution' and 'eXperience', which represents the company's goal of providing customers with new experiences through its ever-evolving OLED technology.

OLED displays are self-emissive by nature with their multiple millions of pixels emitting light independently without a separate backlight source. This distinctive characteristic lets OLED EX achieve the perfect black, rich and accurate color expression as well as an extremely fast response time.

Since 2013, the year it became the first to mass produce OLED TV displays, LG Display has been consistently improving its leading OLED technology. OLED EX is the result of the unparalleled knowledge and knowhow the company has gained over nearly ten years of developing OLED displays, created to deliver the most lifelike images that transcend the limitations of a conventional display.

The EX Technology applied to the OLED EX displays combines deuterium compounds and personalized algorithms to enhance the stability and efficiency of the organic light emitting diode, thereby improving the overall display performance.

Thanks to EX Technology, OLED EX displays unlock new levels of picture accuracy and brightness to accurately deliver exquisite, realistic details and colors without any distortion – such as the reflection of sunlight on a river or each individual vein of a tree leaf.

Deuterium compounds are used to make highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes that emit stronger light. LG Display has successfully converted the hydrogen elements present in organic light emitting elements into stable deuterium and managed to apply the compounds to OLED EX for the first time.

Deuterium is twice as heavy as normal Hydrogen, and only a small amount exists in the natural world – as only one atom of Deuterium is found in about 6,000 ordinary Hydrogen atoms. LG Display has worked out how to extract deuterium from water and apply it to organic light-emitting devices. When stabilized, the Deuterium compounds allow the display to emit brighter light while maintaining high efficiency for a long time.

In addition, thanks to LG Display's very own 'personalized algorithm' based on machine learning technology, OLED EX is more in control of its own device. The algorithm predicts the usage amount of up to 33 million organic light-emitting diodes based on 8K OLED displays after learning individual viewing patterns, and precisely controls the display's energy input to more accurately express the details and colors of the video content being played.

LG Display has also upgraded its designs through the new OLED EX technology. By utilizing its innovative EX Technology, the company reduced bezel thickness from the original 6 mm to 4 mm based on 65-inch OLED displays. By reducing the thickness by 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays, the OLED EX display creates an even more immersive viewing experience all the while delivering a sleeker and premium design.

LG Display plans to strengthen its leadership and product competitiveness in the large-sized OLED business by integrating OLED EX technology into all OLED TV displays manufactured at its OLED production plants in Paju, South Korea, and in Guangzhou, China, starting from the second quarter of 2022.

In 2013, LG Display's first year of starting mass-production of OLED TV displays, the company sold 200,000 units and by early last year recorded accumulated sales of 10 million units. In the two years since then, the company's accumulated sales have doubled to surpass 20 million units globally.

"Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales," said Dr. Oh Chang-ho, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display. "With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com.

Media Contact:

Jean Lee, Senior Manager, Global Communications
Tel: +822-3777-1689
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN17659&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-next-generation-oled-tv-display-oled-ex-301451406.html

SOURCE LG Display

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN17659&Transmission_Id=202112290000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN17659&DateId=20211229
