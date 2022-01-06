Logo
Tuya Smart to Showcase Industry-Leading IoT Tech at CES 2022

Just now
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (the "Company") (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform service provider, has announced it will be returning to the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas from January 5 through 8, 2022. Tuya plans to showcase and launch new cutting-edge IoT products and services at CES as well as discuss new industry initiatives and partnerships that support Tuya's mission of enabling everything to be smart.

image_1.jpg

While Tuya Smart is returning to CES for an in-person booth display, the Company is conscious of the health and safety of employees and CES attendees. Tuya Smart is committed to supporting the strong safety measures of the CES organizers, which include but are not limited to vaccination requirements, masking, onsite testing, social distancing measures, as well as actively monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

As a neutral and open IoT development platform service provider, Tuya will showcase how it is strengthening connectivity and improving support of enterprise solutions at CES. A key advantage of Tuya Smart's IoT development platform service to developers is that it offers neutral and highly compatible infrastructure, interoperability, and supports a wide variety of connectivity standards. The company plans to showcase new connectivity features at CES.

On enterprise solutions, Tuya's vertical-focused software solutions enable businesses to easily and securely deploy, connect, and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices. The company will showcase its industry-leading enterprise solutions and value-added solutions at the booth as well. Based on the underlying technology support of the Tuya IoT development platform, SaaS smart solutions have been fostered in industries including residential, community, hotel, security, commercial lighting and self-service, entering more than 10,000 business scenarios to realize smart living in all kinds of fields.

Tuya has continued to support its customers as they expand with new IoT products in 2022. As such, another focus of the booth will be new IoT products and partnerships with key customers. Tuya enables its brand and OEM customers to quickly and cost-effectively develop, launch, manage and monetize smart devices and services. Tuya's IoT PaaS empowers over 3,800 brands to develop their smart devices including leading and Fortune 500 brands. AT CES Tuya will showcase case studies in Tuya's customer partnerships, as well as discuss new partnerships with customers.

Similar to most companies in the IoT and technology industry, security is a key topic for Tuya in 2022. As a leader in the global IoT industry, Tuya is committed to offering solutions that empower customers and developers to ensure the security and reliability of their devices. The Company plans on showcasing the newest solutions that support business customers in delivering state-of-the-art security services to consumers. This year's CES booth is set to feature information on Tuya's focus on data security, its newest security products and services, and updates on various third party verifications and comprehensive security testing systems Tuya holds and partners on.

Lastly, Tuya's CES booth will showcase the Company's newest supported IoT categories and products. Tuya's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to create smart devices in more than 1,100 categories sold across over 200 countries and regions globally. The Company continues to expand these categories and seek new opportunities for IoT to add value to end customers. By offering no or low-code development, Tuya's IoT cloud development platform service enables developers to build an IoT app interface in one minute, create an OEM app in 10 minutes, and develop smart devices for mass production in only 15 days. As Tuya expands into new categories, it will continue to help developers and brands disrupt product categories and swiftly launch innovative smart products. With CES marking the beginning of events calendar for the new year, Tuya looks forward to supporting its business partners and customers in 2022 as they continue to build a diverse IoT product world.

To virtually visit the Tuya CES booth and learn more about the Company's activities at the trade show, click here: (Live Streaming: Jan. 6, 2022. 11am GMT-8)

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/tuya-smart_join-us-live-from-the-show-floor-at-ces-2022-activity-6881452384082636800-f8ke

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a leading technology company focused on making our lives smarter. Tuya does this through offering a cloud platform that connects a range of devices via the IoT. By building interconnectivity standards, Tuya bridges the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya solutions empower partners and customers by improving the value of their products while making consumers' lives more convenient through the application of technology. Through its growing commercial SaaS business, Tuya offers intelligent business solutions for a wide range of verticals. The Company's platform is backed by industry-leading technology complete with rigorous data protection and security. Tuya partners with leading Fortune 500 companies from around the world to make things smarter, including Philips, Schneider Electric, Lenovo and many others.

SOURCE Tuya Smart

