Abiomed to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Abiomed%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leading provider of breakthrough heart support technologies, today announced that Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (virtual) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:30pm ET.

The webcast will also be available on the investor section of the company's website at www.abiomed.com.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Abiomed, Inc. is a leading provider of medical devices that provide circulatory support. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or performing the pumping of the heart. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to Abiomed's development of existing and new products, the Company's commercial growth, future business opportunities and pending regulatory approvals. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including uncertainties related to the scope, extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, development, testing and related regulatory approvals, including the possibility of future losses, complex manufacturing, high quality requirements, dependence on limited sources of supply, competition, technological changes, governmental requirements, litigation, future capital requirements and uncertainty of additional financing, and other risks and challenges detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers of this press release are advised not to evaluate forward-looking statements, which reflect information available only as of the date of this release, as reliable information. The Company is under no obligation to release updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of the release or as a result of the impact of unforeseen events.

