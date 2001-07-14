DocGo Unveils New Website; Continues to Evolve Brand Identity Amidst Rapid Growth

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DocGo Unveils New Website; Continues to Evolve Brand Identity Amidst Rapid Growth

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today the launch of its new website. Designed to propel the healthcare technology company into its next phase of brand identity and growth, the dynamic site embodies DocGo’s mission to reinvent healthcare thought mobile medical solutions and a relentless dedication to customer success.

DocGo’s new site features cutting-edge design and striking photographs of its employees, including critical healthcare workers providing on-the-job care to actual patients who provided their consent. Using incisive copy and a B&W reportage photography style that embodies the concept of “care in motion,” DocGo aims to show how it is revolutionizing healthcare by bringing care to patients where and when they need it most, while driving efficiencies for healthcare systems, insurance providers and municipalities.

"DocGo is obsessed with finding new ways to help increase access to high-quality, highly affordable healthcare for all,” said Ahron Weiner, chief marketing officer at DocGo. “We’re proud to introduce our new website, which positions DocGo as the forward-looking, technology-first healthcare innovator that we are. As DocGo continues our trajectory of stellar growth, we’re excited to enter this next chapter of our brand identity.”

DocGo worked with Ari%26amp%3BFriends, a trusted marketing and advertising company, to design and develop the new site. “DocGo is unlike any other healthcare company that exists today,” said Ari Merkin, founder of Ari&Friends. “We were determined to help capture that spirit with the brand identity and the website. The energy, the accomplishments, the relentless drive to improve the way healthcare is delivered. This is an amazing brand. We want people to feel that with every click.”

DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. DocGo's mobility solutions, enabled through highly coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211229005028r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005028/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus