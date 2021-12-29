Logo
Philips completes cancellation of 33.5 million shares

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


December 29, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (: PHG; AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 33.5 million of its shares. Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 176,779,793.80 representing 883,898,969 common shares.

The cancelled shares include 20.5 million shares acquired under the EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program* that was initiated in the first quarter of 2019, and is now completed.

The cancelled shares further include 13.0 million shares that Philips acquired under the ongoing EUR 1.5 billion share buyback program* that was announced on July 26, 2021. These shares were acquired through open market purchases in the fourth quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, Philips had already entered into a number of forward transactions, covering approximately half of this program, with settlement dates in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Further details on Philips’ current repurchase program and previous programs can be found here.

* For capital reduction purposes

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: [email protected]

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: [email protected]

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2020 sales of EUR 17.3 billion and employs approximately 78,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

