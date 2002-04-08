Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Palisade Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference and Biotech Showcase

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. ( PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announces that they will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13, 2022, and at Biotech Showcase taking place January 10-12, 2022. The Palisade Bio management team also will be hosting investor meetings during that period and talking about their lead program, LB1148. LB1148 has shown significant results in a Phase 2 trial with a 1.1-day improvement in return to bowel function following GI surgery in the mean.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Event:H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
Date:January 10-13, 2022
Time:Presentation available starting at 7:00 a.m., ET on January 10, 2022
Event:Biotech Showcase
Date:January 10-12, 2022
Time:Presentation available starting at 8:00 a.m., PT on January 4, 2022

The presentations will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Palisades Bio website here.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing towards Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking” statements, including, without limitation, statements related to expectations regarding Palisade’s plans for future presentations at investor conferences. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Palisade Bio Investor Relations Contact:
Dawn Hofmeister
[email protected]

Palisade Bio Media Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Jules Abraham
[email protected]
917-885-7378

