ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. ( ICUI, Financial), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. ( ICUI, Financial) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com

