Graham Holdings Company Acquires a Ford Dealership

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it has acquired a Ford dealership in Manassas, VA from the Battlefield Automotive Group. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Christopher J. Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team of industry professionals will operate and manage the dealership. Graham Holdings Company holds a 90% stake.

The Company also owns three other automotive dealerships: Ourisman Lexus of Rockville, Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner and Ourisman Jeep Bethesda.

