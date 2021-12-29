Logo
Wondershare Continues 16-quarter Streak, Nabs G2 Crowd Leader Badge for Winter 2022

2 minutes ago
Wondershare further cements its position as Leader and High Performer in multiple G2 crowd aware categories for winter 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year draws to a close, Wondershare is once again honored by G2 Crowd's recognition for Leader and High Performer Winter 2022 across multiple product categories.

G2Crowd, a real-user review platform boasts a base consisting of millions of software users around the world. The "Leader" and "High Performer" honors that Wondershare has received for the Winter 2022 quarter continues an unbroken winning streak spanning 16 quarters for products such as Filmora, PDFelement, Recoverit, Pixcut, and FilmoraPro. This time, Wondershare PixCut, a new product released by Wondershare, also won the "High Performer" badge for the Winter quarter. Newly updated with the Figma plugin, PixCut has received a high number of downloads and positive reviews from its users.

G2 Crowd Awards for Wondershare Products for Winter 2022

The awards that Wondershare has garnered for its products for 16 quarters running include apps such as Filmora and PDFelement, which once again led the field in winter 2022 for video editing and document generation, respectively.

Heavy hitters such as Recoverit, designed for advanced data recovery, were also awarded the coveted "Leader" badge, while FilmoraPro, which helps users create professional-looking videos with advanced capabilities such as compositing, motion graphics, color correction, special effects, etc., was named "High Performer".

Among the key headliners of the G2 Crowd awards for winter 2022 was relative newcomer, Wondershare PixCut, named "High Performer" in the Photo Editing category. One of the latest releases from the Wondershare suite, PixCut gained popularity rapidly among users as a multi-purpose image tool to design posters, banners, YouTube thumbnails, Instagram posts, and more.

"Customer satisfaction is what we value most, and 16 quarters leading G2 Crowd reports is the ultimate validation of that," said Shaan Jahagirdar, Chief Design Officer of Wondershare.

"We are especially grateful to users for their affirmation time and time again. This also makes us more enthusiastic to improve and polish our products and services to provide a superior experience for our users."

Wondershare was also honored with awards and top pick mentions, namely; Wondershare Filmora bagged the Top Pick for The best video editing software for 2022 in PCMAG and Wondershare Famisafe was the special pick for sustainable, innovative, or simply essential parenting products - among the top parenting brands of the year.

For more information about Wondershare's product lines, please visit the website: https://www.wondershare.com/ or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Shearer Wang
Wondershare
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN18029&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-continues-16-quarter-streak-nabs-g2-crowd-leader-badge-for-winter-2022-301451418.html

SOURCE Wondershare

