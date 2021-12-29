China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives 2021 China ESG Golden Awards- Sustainability Award from Sina Finance

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Receives 2021 China ESG Golden Awards- Sustainability Award from Sina Finance

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), a leading online and offline retailer, wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and healthcare provider in China, today announced that the Company has received 2021 China ESG Golden Awards - Sustainability Award (the "Award") from Sina Finance, indicating that industry experts have acknowledged the Company's awareness and actions of developing sustainability, and they have praised the Company's contributions to corporate social responsibility.

Sina Finance hosts the China ESG Golden Awards to recognize companies with outstanding contributions to sustainability and ESG (ESG stands for "Environment, Society and Governance") performance. The committee of Sina Finance reviews companies through professional and transparent ESG performance evaluation, online voting, and expert review to select and award companies with exceptional ESG performance. The Company is one of the ten notable companies that Sina Finance picked for Sustainability Award in 2021, among well-known companies including COSCO Shipping Holdings, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Life Insurance Company and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mr. Lei Liu, Chairman and CEO of Jo-Jo Drugstores, commented, "We are very proud to receive the 2021 China ESG Golden Awards - Sustainability Award from Sina Finance, which recognizes our efforts in sustainability and responsible business. The Award is the testimonial of our actions to uphold a higher value in our business as our goal is to continue to deliver long term values to all stakeholders. We have a responsibility to embrace and tackle with the rising environmental, social, and governance challenges. We are committed to promoting and practicing high standards with our actions and aiming to contribute to the development of a sustainable future."

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ("Jo-Jo Drugstores" or the "Company"), is a leading online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products and a provider of healthcare services in China. Jo-Jo Drugstores currently operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours. It is also a wholesale distributor of products similar to those carried in its pharmacies. For more information about the Company, please visit http://jiuzhou360.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Company Contact:

Frank Zhao
Chief Financial Officer
+86-571-88077108
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Tina Xiao
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
+1-917-609-0333
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN18020&sd=2021-12-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-jo-jo-drugstores-receives-2021-china-esg-golden-awards--sustainability-award-from-sina-finance-301451424.html

SOURCE China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18020&Transmission_Id=202112290830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18020&DateId=20211229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus