Fitness Survey: Respondents Select Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Their Top Dream Workout Partner

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Life Time's annual health and wellness pulse check gleans insights on the state of wellness

PR Newswire

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 29, 2021

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new health and wellness survey by Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), respondents selected Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is America's top celebrity dream workout partner.

Life_Time_Small_Group_Training.jpg

The response is one of several from Life Time's annual survey of nearly 1,000 people across the country to determine trends, fun insights, and habits in the health and wellness space as we enter 2022.

The top responses to the question asking people to select or list their dream celebrity workout partner (or other category) included:

  • 19% Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
  • 15% Jennifer Aniston
  • 13% Jennifer Lopez
  • 9.1% Chris Hemsworth

"The Rock exudes positivity and hard work and both of those qualities breed results," said Life Time Personal Trainer (and leader of its new 30x30 digital training program) Nick Sandoval when reviewing results from the survey. "Who wouldn't want to work out with a partner like that?"

Other key data points in the survey indicate that 2021 was a more positive year for the health and fitness habits of many people compared to 2020. 40% of respondents said their health was better in 2021 compared against 2020 versus 23% who said their health had gotten worse. This is a significant improvement from Life Time's 2020 survey when nearly 70% of respondents reported that their personal health was negatively impacted.

Top reasons cited by respondents for a healthier 2021 included:

  • Getting more exercise (38%)
  • Gyms/health clubs being open again (34.5%)
  • Improved nutrition habits (19%)

"People are working out more this year, which is incredible," Sandoval says. "Simply improving your basic health through exercise can vastly improve your risk factors and when you feel better, you can do life better! That is priceless."

The survey also asked participants to select or name their top 2022 health and wellness goal. The most popular responses were:

  • Lose weight (31%)
  • Build muscle (22%)
  • Eat better (13%)
  • Move more (13%)
  • Improve mental wellbeing (11%)

Other key responses in the survey include:

  • 50% said they preferred to exercise with a small or large workout group versus working out solo (46%)
  • 88% said exercise made them feel better than scrolling their social media.
  • 52% said they were sleeping less than the recommended 7-8 hours+ of sleep every night versus 46% getting the recommended amount
  • A quarter of respondents reported using an app or virtual meditation program in 2021 for stress relief and focus
  • The top music genre people listen to when they exercise? Pop/Top 40 (30%), rock (25%), hip hop (14%), country (6%)

In the year ahead, Life Time will continue expanding its omnichannel wellness offerings with the opening of twelve new athletic resort destinations and ongoing enhancements to its digital membership. Through in-club and in-app personal training and weight loss programs, live, livestream and on-demand classes, ultimate boutique small group training experiences (Alpha, GTX, UltraFit classes), pickleball, new studio classes and GameFace Sport programming for kids, active aging programming, and meditation and all access healthy content, members will have all the tools needed for their happiest and healthiest lives.

LINK TO LIFE TIME BROLL FOR USE

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life
Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

Life_Time_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG17969&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitness-survey-respondents-select-dwayne-the-rock-johnson-as-their-top-dream-workout-partner-301451376.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG17969&Transmission_Id=202112290801PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG17969&DateId=20211229
WRITTEN BY
