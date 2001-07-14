Logo
Fiverr Introduces Inspire, An Engaging and Interactive Mobile Experience Built for Visual Discovery and Ideation

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is announcing Inspire, a new experience within the company’s mobile app built for visual discovery and ideation. Inspire brings to life the beautiful, eye-catching work crafted by Fiverr freelancers and personalizes the viewing experience for each customer. It also allows customers to interact with the content by ‘liking’ it in their feed, and adding it to a mood board or list within the app for later reference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005041/en/

Press-Page_-_2.jpg

Inspire highlights beautiful content tailored to each user, creating an engaging, personalized experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

This innovative and intuitive new product was designed to help customers discover the incredible talent that is available to them through Fiverr. It also serves as a means to discover the array of services and capabilities that can be beneficial to their business or project needs. Content within the Inspire feed is carefully curated based on customers’ recent searches and purchases on the platform, in order to create a highly personalized, one-of-a-kind experience where they are able to draw inspiration for current or future projects.

“For more than a decade, freelancers around the world have been creating stunningly beautiful work to serve all different kinds of needs for Fiverr customers,” said Liron Markus, VP of Product at Fiverr. “Inspire is meant to be a place where this work can be celebrated, brought to life, and most of all, help visualize the endless possibilities and opportunities available on Fiverr. We are excited to see what kind of inspiration and ideas come from this new experience and to continue commemorating and recognizing the hard work of talented freelancers everywhere.”

Key elements of Inspire include:

  • Authenticity - showcases real deliveries and projects made on the platform and highlights the vast array of capabilities freelancers on the marketplace have to offer
  • Visual Discovery - the product uses engaging visual content and adheres to the familiar inspiration consumption experience
  • Personalization - content is showcased on the basis of what the customer has previously searched for, purchased or expressed interest in
  • Engaging and Interactive - as users scroll through their feed, they are able to ‘like’ and save content to lists or mood boards for future reference, further personalizing the experience
  • Exploration - by using native endless exploration, customers are exposed not just to content that is highly personal and relevant to them, but also content that can be complementary to what they’ve looked at and inspire new ideas

Inspire can be used through the Fiverr mobile app. Download the latest version in the app stores (Apple+App+Store and Google+Play).

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, 4.1 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our+blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005041/en/

