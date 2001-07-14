Logo
UserTesting Ranks #1 in Four G2 Categories, Recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best-Led Company

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced it recently won several more coveted awards for its company leadership, workplace culture, and products.

Named a Best-Led Company that’s One of 2021’s Best Workplaces for Parents

In November, Inc. Magazine named UserTesting one of the Best-Led+Companies+of+2021 in its inaugural ranking of America’s 250 best-led companies. In addition, Great Place to Work this month recognized UserTesting as one of 2021’s Best+Workplaces+for+Parents.

Named a Top-Rated Product Users Love

G2, the world’s leading independent user review site, named UserTesting the Winter 2022 “Leader” for all business segments — Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business — and a category “Leader” in User Research, Mobile App Testing, Software Testing, and Enterprise Feedback Management, based upon UserTesting’s leading market presence and user satisfaction.

Additionally, in November, Product School named the UserTesting platform one of the Best+Digital+Products+of+2021+%2F+Favorite+Products+in+User+Research. Influitive also recognized UserTesting this month with a prestigious 2021 Best+Technical+Achievement+in+a+%5Bcustomer+advocacy%5D+Program Bammie Award for UserTesting’s integrated global customer community, discussion forums, and gamified user engagement activities within the UserTesting product experience.

Culminating an Impressive Year of Recognition

These recent distinctions cap off a strong year for UserTesting recognition, including several prestigious awards, received earlier in 2021:

“Along with our November IPO, these awards signify how tremendous of a year 2021 has been for UserTesting,” said Michelle Huff, chief marketing officer for UserTesting. “Never before has UserTesting benefitted from the kind of market visibility, credibility, and customer advocacy we now enjoy. Case in point: since our debut in G2’s user review evaluation categories, we’ve received over three times the number of awards than any other competitor, including thirty-four awarded by G2 in 2021 alone. Simply put — it’s been an amazing year, and I can’t wait to see what 2022 brings.”

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform, taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CXNs)™, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting eliminates the guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human+insight. UserTesting had more than 2,100 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211229005071r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005071/en/

