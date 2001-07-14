Roku Announces Growth of Roku TV Ready Program in 2021 through Partner Adoption and International Expansion

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced new growth and international expansion to the Roku TV Ready™ Certification program. New partners added during 2021 include Element, JVC, Pheanoo, and Philips, with Polk Audio and Westinghouse joining in early 2022, adding to an existing roster of Roku TV Ready partners including Bose, Hisense, TCL North America and Sound United, parent company to Denon, Definitive Technology and Polk Audio. Additionally, the program was expanded internationally with partners launching in the United Kingdom, Canada and Mexico.

Designed to simplify and unify the modern home theater, the Roku TV Ready program makes it easy for A/V and consumer electronics companies to enhance their audio products to support seamless setup, single remote operations, and easy access to home theater settings on screen when connected to a Roku TV™. For partners, the Roku TV Ready program includes an easy to implement software development kit (SDK) and test materials to fast-track integration. In addition to Roku TV Ready, Roku also offers a wireless soundbar reference design for companies looking to deliver high performance home theater without running wires to the TV.

“We have been thrilled to see the rapid adoption of Roku TV Ready among leading brands, both in the U.S. and now internationally,” said Mark Ely, vice president of Product Strategy, at Roku Inc. “Whether you are a soundbar manufacturer interested in providing your customers with a seamless home theater experience or would like to integrate Roku’s wireless audio technology, Roku makes it easy for manufacturers to utilize Roku technology to deliver great easy-to-use products that customers love.”

“Roku TV Ready makes it easier than ever to set-up and use a Bose TV speaker for an improved audio experience,” said Doug Cunningham, vice president of Product and Experience, at Bose. “We are excited to bring this option to more Roku TV owners across the globe.”

Availability

For more information on enrolling in Roku TV Ready or to learn about Roku’s new Roku TV Ready Fast-Track Certification Program, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fdeveloper.roku.com%2Frokutvready%2Foverview

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005033/en/