Marking the Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Marking the Way Forward: Wondershare Celebrates 2021 Achievements

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Wondershare Technology achieves major milestones in software downloads, social media campaigns, and industry awards.

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its annual market performance review, global software giant, Wondershare Technology is releasing a summary of major milestones achieved in 2021, including over 100 million software downloads, strong product adoption, successful social campaigns, and awards from globally renowned brands such as CES 2021, G2 Crowd, and Shorty Awards.

Wondershare_Celebrates_2021_Achievements.jpg

Achievements and awards

Wondershare's recognitions for the year begin with a record-breaking 100 million software downloads and 1200+ product upgrades, while the acquisition and integration of Ufoto into its fold deepened its penetration into the fast-growing photo and video editing segment.

2021 also saw Wondershare collaborate with key players such as ISIC Canada in the education domain and with Microsoft to bring Windows 11 compatible versions of Filmora, PDFelement, InClowdz, EdrawMax, EdrawMind, Anireel, and UniConverter to the Windows Store.

Underlining Wondershare's commitment to championing creativity and productivity were several social media events such as the Back-to-School campaign to engage students and educators, #WondershareBFF to incentivize creators to showcase their most precious friendship moments, and the explosively viral #WondershareChallenge that garnered 2.8 million impressions and 20,000 engagements.

Topping off a very successful year were awards and special recognition from respected consumer brands, such as the "Future Tech Award" for "Best Creative Software Suite" from CES 2021, the Shorty Award for Wondershare Filmora X - Winner and Audience Honoree for Best in Photo and Video, and recognition as a "Leader" and "High Performer" at the G2 Crowd Fall 2021 Awards.

Key growth drivers across Wondershare product lines

Video Creativity

Wondershare Filmora - A user-friendly video editing software that is hugely popular with the new generation of social media video creators and professionals alike.

Diagram & Graphics

Wondershare EdrawMax - The perfect drawing tool for everything from project planning to electrical engineering diagrams and industrial drawings. Used by over 25 million professionals and several Fortune 500 companies.

Productivity

Wondershare PDFelement - A powerful document management tool serving multiple platforms. Available on desktop and mobile with cloud integration.

Software Utilities

Wondershare Recoverit - The one-click solution for all your data recovery needs. Over 1000 file formats can be recovered with an industry-leading 95% recovery rate.

From the Desk of the CEO

"It's been a fantastic year for the Wondershare brand, and we're honored that our work is being recognized and appreciated by individual users and enterprise organizations alike," said Wondershare CEO Tobee Wu.

"Our achievements in 2021 stand as a testament to our team's ability to perform on a global scale and at the world-class level that users of our products have come to expect."

To learn more about Wondershare product lines, please visit: https://www.wondershare.com/, or follow the official social media accounts on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact
Shearer Wang
Wondershare
[email protected]

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN18091&sd=2021-12-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marking-the-way-forward-wondershare-celebrates-2021-achievements-301451486.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN18091&Transmission_Id=202112290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN18091&DateId=20211229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus