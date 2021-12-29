Accelerate Diagnostics to Participate Virtually in 40th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2022

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) announced today that the company is scheduled to present at the 40th Annual J. P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2022, at 9:45a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the public direct webcast link:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40546-accelerate-diagnostics-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.

The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as, among others, our estimates of the fourth quarter and further 2020 financial results, our expectation of closing our contracted $32.0 million in private financing, and Mr. Phillips' statement that in 2021 we expect further sales and implementation optimization, improving COVID-19 pandemic conditions, and new product launches will accelerate our rate of new customer adoption. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-to-participate-virtually-in-40th-annual-j-p-morgan-healthcare-conference-on-january-13-2022-301451264.html

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.