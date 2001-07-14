Logo
Social Media Creators Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos Partner With Jenni for Exclusive Macy's Collection

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, social media influencers and viral fashion creators Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos launched a limited-edition exclusive capsule collection with Jenni, a Macy’s (

NYSE:M, Financial) private brand, called Style Not Size. The size 14 and size 6 friends have grown a large following for their body positive videos on TikTok and Instagram, where they show off the same outfit on two different body types, under the ‘Style Not Size’ motto. The loungewear collection features soft and cozy mix-and-match separates in dreamy pastel hues and neutrals. The collection is available in sizes XS to XXL and plus sizes 1X to 3X with styles ranging from $34.50 to $59.50. Shop the collection now on macys.com and in select Macy’s locations nationwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005545/en/

399256CFD1.D1110012-0206.jpg

Discover the Style Not Size collection at Macy's; Fuzzy Knit Set, $34.50 - $59.50 (Photo: Macy's)

“We are so excited to launch a collection in Macy's in collaboration with Jenni,” said Mercedes and Castellanos. “We have both worked so hard pushing inclusivity in fashion and to be able to work with such an iconic retailer is incredible.”

The Style Not Size for Jenni collection features fuzzy knits that accentuate many body shapes, as well as leggings and sweatpants that can transition from home to on-the-go attire. Marbled patterns and neutral tones are flattering and trend-forward, as well as bodysuits and bralette designs that emphasize support for all sizes, yet still feel sexy and fun.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Denise and Maria and bring this exciting collection to Macy’s,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “They have captured a highly engaged fan base across shapes and sizes who enthusiastically celebrate fashion and style inclusively.”

Shop the Style Not Size for Jenni collection, available now, at select Macy’s stores and on macys.com.

About Macy’s

For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Through a digitally led shopping experience powered by macys.com, our award-winning mobile app and a nationwide portfolio of stores, Macy’s customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy’s helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues and communities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005545r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005545/en/

