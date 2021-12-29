Logo
Klocked Announces Advanced Sports Science Features To Support Athletes

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Klocked Platform revolutionizes athletic performance with real-time feedback.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced the Klocked Sports Science Platform that revolutionizes athletic performance with real-time feedback. The Platform includes real-time audio and video cues to improve training and race-day performance. All app users receive access to the real-time sports data and performance cues for free. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music's performance enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

yyqO0gmOQzje_0tPXc09q5mMLEfVdJp_4jPeMT0VUZKfkO5VA4zPakOI9eTvQcWaNI_SRVDYLdAZHFHtT0nX9iEF9CcrCyYf2-1JMVuTTxgvo-lEGEjDxS4a2IEYkgwiyhT1IQqE.jpg

All features are now available in the free Klocked App.

"Klocked is Peloton if Peloton could go outdoors," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Klocked wants to help users go get their greatest with special technology to motivate and have fun."

Weav Music's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

  • Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals
  • Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals
  • Audio guides to course landmarks
  • Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals
  • Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

  • Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division
  • Gamification to advance to the next level
  • Leaderboards by age and gender divisions
  • Special challenges and races
  • Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges
  • Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform now available in the free Klocked App.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games
Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS
Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:
ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679672/Klocked-Announces-Advanced-Sports-Science-Features-To-Support-Athletes

img.ashx?id=679672

Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

