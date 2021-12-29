Klocked Announces Advanced Sports Science Features To Support Athletes

Klocked Platform revolutionizes athletic performance with real-time feedback.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY )( OTC:EPYFF)( FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced the Klocked Sports Science Platform that revolutionizes athletic performance with real-time feedback. The Platform includes real-time audio and video cues to improve training and race-day performance. All app users receive access to the real-time sports data and performance cues for free. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

All features are now available in the free Klocked App .

"Klocked is Peloton if Peloton could go outdoors," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Klocked wants to help users go get their greatest with special technology to motivate and have fun."

Weav Music 's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

