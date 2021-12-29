authID.ai Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting

LONG BEACH, NY, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, announced that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast on December 29, 2021.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected and, all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Stockholders also voted for the first time on an advisory “Say-on-Pay” vote, which was approved, including on the frequency of future Say-on-Pay votes. Shareholders also received an update on the Company’s activities in Q4 from Tom Thimot, CEO.

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions aims to frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .

Investor Relations Contact

Grace DeFries

authID.ai

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Erin Harrison / Natalie Shutts

The Bliss Group

[email protected] / [email protected]



