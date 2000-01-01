Logo
A Trio of Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

These companies have improved quarterly sales and net income substantially

1 minutes ago
Summary
  • CyberOptics, Harmonic and PubMatic are attracting the interest of investors seeking growth in the technology industry.
  • Wall Street sell-side analysts are optimistic about these stocks.
The following tech stocks saw their quarterly revenue and net income improve significantly on a year-over-year basis, attracting the interest of growth-focused investors. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these companies, suggesting they expect better market valuations in the future.

CyberOptics

The first stock that meets the criteria is CyberOptics Corp. (

CYBE, Financial), a Minneapolis-based manufacturer of high-precision sensor technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology for surface mount technology printed circuit board manufacturers, end-users who manufacture their own printed circuit boards and semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

CyberOptics' quarterly revenue increased by 33.34% year over year to $27.762 million as of the September 2021 quarter. The quarterly revenue was $20.82 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded net income of $4.798 million for the quarter, growing by nearly 166.7% from $1.799 million a year ago.

The stock was trading at $43.6 per share at close on Dec. 28 following a 98.11% jump over the past year for a market capitalization of $321.33 million and a 52-week range of $20.81 to $49.10.

CyberOptics does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $54 per share.

Harmonic

The second stock that makes the cut is Harmonic Inc. (

HLIT, Financial), a San Jose, California-based provider of video delivery software, system solutions and various related services worldwide. The company markets these products and provides the services to cable operators, satellite operators and providers of pay-TV telecommunications services, as well as broadcasters and media outlets, including streaming media companies.

Harmonic saw its quarterly revenue increase by 33.12% year over year to about $126.321 million as of the September quarter, up from $94.892 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded a net income of approximately $1.53 million, recovering from a net loss of $5.381 million last year.

The stock was trading at $11.89 per share at close on Dec. 28 following a 63.51% rise that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a 52-week range of $6.69 to $12.22.

Harmonic does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $12.50 per share.

PubMatic

The third company that qualifies is PubMatic Inc. (

PUBM, Financial), a Redwood City, California-based provider of a cloud infrastructure platform where internet content creators and advertisers around the world can access automated buying and selling of online advertisements.

PubMatic posted revenue of $58.08 million for the September quarter. This represented an increase of nearly 53.7% from $37.797million in the same quarter of 2020.

Net income was $13.52 million, up 117.08% from net income of $6.23 million reported in the same quarter last year.

The stock was trading at around $34.27 per share at close on Dec. 28 after it increased by 17.11% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a 52-week range of $21.61 to $76.96.

Currently, PubMatic does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $52.90 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
