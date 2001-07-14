RAAS INVESTOR ALERT: February 8, 2022 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class+action+litigation+has+been+filed+on+behalf+of+investors+who+purchased+or+otherwise+acquired+the+securities+of+Cloopen+Group+Holding+Limited (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period) and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s February 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”).

Background on the Cloopen Securities Class Litigation

Cloopen, incorporated and headquartered in China, claims to be the largest multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China.

The action alleges (1) that the Registration Statement misrepresented that the Company’s growth strategy was effective while failing to disclose that Cloopen was losing many of its existing customers; (2) that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that an increasing number of Cloopen’s customers refused to pay, resulting in record large increases in Cloopen’s accounts receivables and allowance for doubtful accounts; and (3) that the Registration Statement failed to disclose that Cloopen was burdened by massive liabilities connected with the fair value of certain recently-granted warrants.

On March 26, 2021, approximately six weeks after Cloopen’s IPO, the Company reported disappointing fourth quarter of 2020 revenues of only $39.6 million, $2 million less than analysts’ consensus estimates, net losses of $46.8 million, a 466.9% increase year-over-year, and operating expenses of $27.6 million, an increase in 30% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Cloopen stated that its net losses were due to a “change in fair value of warrant liabilities of . . . US$34.4 million” and attributed its 59.2% increase in general and administrative expenses to “an increase in the provision for doubtful accounts resulting from increased accounts receivables.” On this news, the price of Cloopen’s ADS fell $2.67, or 18.5%, from its closing price of $14.42 on March 25, 2021, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021, on elevated trading volume.

On May 10, 2021, after the market closed, Cloopen disclosed that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for solutions offered on a recurring basis had fallen from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% by the end of 2020, and that the fair value of the Series F Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares underlying the Company’s Series F warrant, issued and exercised before the IPO, was $5.50 per share as of December 31, 2020. Following this news, the price of Cloopen’s ADS fell 6.47% from its closing price of $9.59 of on May 10, 2021, to close at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021.

