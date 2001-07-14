Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. Fourth quarter and full year earnings results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 370-2526 (U.S. and Canada) or (720) 634-2764 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 2794141 .

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 27, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 10, 2022. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 2794141.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 90 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

