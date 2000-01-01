Renewi: Making Cash From Trash

So far this year, Renewi PLC’s ( LSE:RWI, Financial) shares are up 84%. The stock was one of five companies I wrote about back in June being high quality and environment, social and governance-friendly.

While I think overall that value will outperform growth in the next few years as interest rates start to normalize, I still believe the ESG/green agenda will be a big driving force in creating alpha in one’s portfolio. Renewi operates in the waste and disposal services subsector. The stock has a respectable Piotroski F-Score of 6 and, as a major player in advanced recycling markets and circular economy, has a clear runway for both top line and bottom-line growth. As an immediate example, the Netherlands, which accounted for 57% of Renewi’s revenue in the first half of this financial year, has a national goal of becoming 50% “circular” by the end of the decade.

The business

Renewi is a waste to product company that gives new life to used materials. It uses innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into secondary raw materials, including paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy.

In some respects, Renewi is a commodity processing business. It takes waste from customers, processes it and sells the recycled materials for a higher price, making a spread. Over the last few years, the company has been able to recycle about 65% of the waste. Management has indicated it can increase this rate to 75% through a 110 million euros ($124.8 million) capital expenditure program, of which 30 million euros has already been spent. Increasing the rate to 75% should drive profits higher by 30 million euros per year by 2025.

Ebitda margins have already been improving recently, up from 9.9% in 2019 to 11.6% currently. With a higher recycling rate, economies of scale should drive Ebitda margins up another point or so.

It’s important to remember that waste and recycled materials are essentially commodities and prices fluctuate in line with supply and demand. Although Europe is a relatively mature market for recycling, Renewi’s CEO, Otto de Bont, has said there is still room to expand volumes through technological innovation. While glass and paper have high recycling rates, surprisingly only about 2% of plastic is recycled into another plastic product of a similar level according to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation. At its capital markets event in October, the company said it is investing in “significant market opportunities in plastics recycling, in advanced sorting, in organics, and in producing secondary building materials.”

Tightening government rules in Europe gives Renewi a big market to operate in. With its large-scale recycling operations, it is a natural candidate for businesses and government authorities to partner with.

Customers typically enter long-term contracts with Renewi, so while margins are low, as like any commodity-processing business, there is some predictability around revenues.

The circular economy narrative and the rise of retail investing dominated by millennials is likely to have supported Renewi’s stock price this year. Its Green Economy Mark award by the London Stock Exchange did not hurt either. But a high stock price means the business has money to fund mergers and acquisitions or other capital investments. This could lead to a positive feedback loop, similar to that which we have seen with many other popular stocks in recent years, such as for Tesla ( TSLA, Financial).

Risks

The business is not without risks. First, the company has highlighted it needs to reduce its health and safety incident rate. Secondly, some of the waste processed is hazardous and requires specialist treatment plants that are highly regulated. But this is also a barrier to entry for competitors.

Its major ATM site that cleans contaminated soil, water and chemical waste, providing a unique range of services in the Netherlands, has been problematic over the last few years. When announcing its half-year results in November, the company said it continues to make good progress with its recovery plan for that site. This is something to watch for going forward.

The company’s balance sheet is quite weak with Altman Z-Score of just 0.78. However, the company benefits from a low cost of finance given that all of its core borrowings of bonds and loans are green financed, which typically have a lower interest cost all else equal. Given the growth opportunity in front of it, management has decided to invest in capacity rather than deleverage. This makes sense as, with tighter European regulations kicking in, the waste management and recycling industry is in a land grab phase. The balance sheet can wait.

The balance sheet includes goodwill of 550 million euros from a 2017 merger. Auditor BDO has noted the continued high goodwill figure, saying impairment decisions are a “key audit matter” even though Renewi’s 15 million euros in impairments in 2021 were appropriate. This is a risk to watch out for.

Belgian opportunity

The company incinerates a quarter of Belgium’s commercial waste already. Now the Flemish government has decided more commercial waste must be recycled and has increased taxes on burnt material, so Renewi is spending to grow its capacity in that region. As a result, it is well placed to win greater market share.

Ultimately, the rewards from the rapidly expanding recycling industry opportunity outweighs the balance sheet risks. As with stocks like Tesla, the sustainability and green agenda have the ability to turn into a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy. I expect the momentum in Renewi’s stock price to continue as it’s difficult for me to see something that can stop the high-speed green train from moving forward.