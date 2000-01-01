GMO's Climate Change Strategy

Climate change has moved faster than most thought possible and is having a dramatic impact on the world. Massive amounts of investment are needed in order to head off climate change, and we believe there are exciting investment opportunities in companies focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation. In this video, Lucas White, Portfolio Manager, shares why we believe there are tremendous opportunities in the climate change sector, and importantly why we also believe that a disciplined, value-oriented approach and a careful examination of the fundamentals are critical in navigating a sector likely to be rife with hype and stories.

