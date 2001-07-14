Logo
Kopin to Host Fireside Chat Focused on the Metaverse During CES 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays, display modules and subassemblies for consumer, defense, enterprise and medical products, today announced it will be hosting a reception and Fireside Chat during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6, 2022 focused on the Metaverse entitled "Kopin's Journey from Solos® to Metaverse Glasses™!"

Kopin’s reception will take place on Thursday, January 6th (6:00-8:30pm) with appetizers and refreshments. The Fireside Chat (7:00pm) will feature Dr. John C. C. Fan (Kopin & Solos®) and Mr. Chris Chinnock (Insight Media, Inc. & 8K Association) and focus on their perspectives of the Metaverse, in addition to comments from several well-regarded leaders in this space. Watch a livestream of the Fireside Chat on our Facebook page: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F32pbRSG or on YouTube: https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FpKk7jvVItLM.

In addition, from January 5, 2022 through January 7, 2022 Kopin will provide demonstrations of its newest products and partner/customer products including:

  • Super-high resolution Si-based OLED microdisplays and optical modules with the world's first all-plastic Pancake® optics for virtual reality applications - never publicly shown before.
  • Super-bright (over 35,000 nits), low-power, monochrome Si-based OLED microdisplays for augmented reality and mixed reality products.
  • Low-power, sunlight-readable Si-based LCD microdisplays and optical modules for augmented and assisted reality applications.
  • Our partners' latest game changing, wearable headsets in the Metaverse, Enterprise and Medical sectors.
  • Our partners' custom rugged Defense systems, designed to withstand even the harshest environments.
  • In partnership with Solos®, smart glasses with Whisper® audio technology and the world’s 1st modular design - recipient of two CES 2022 Innovation Awards.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

About Solos

Solos® is dedicated to inventing the world’s most advanced smartglasses technology with a human-first approach. Solos®’ guiding principle is to satisfy the needs of all people, bringing technological advances to everyday life effortlessly. Solos® has a passion for developing innovative technology to enhance and provide an exceptional customer experience through noise cancellation technology, crystal-clear audio, and diverse style. For more information, visit www.solosglasses.com.

Kopin and Metaverse Glasses are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our expectation of participating and demonstrating various products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 26, 2020, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

