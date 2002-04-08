Logo
Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on February 3, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings on Thursday, February 3, 2022, after the market close. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and 2022 outlook on the same day, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT.

The news release, live webcast of the earnings conference call, and accompanying slide presentation will be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.” To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 701-1165 (domestic) or (412) 317-5498 (international). Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the Werner Enterprises call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on February 3, 2022 at approximately 6:00 p.m. CT through March 3, 2022 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and using the access code 4012420. A replay of the webcast will also be available at www.werner.com in the “Investors” section under “News & Events” and then “Events Calendar.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact:

John J. Steele
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(402) 894-3036

