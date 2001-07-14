NextGen Healthcare to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

NextGen+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, David Sides, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference with a formal presentation scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A recording of the event will be available at investor.nextgen.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

