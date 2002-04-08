Logo
Absci to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation ( ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Absci’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website via www.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci.

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website (www.absci.com) and the “Investors” section of our website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites. The information that we post on these websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website, or any other website that may be accessed from our website, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

