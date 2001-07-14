Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alcoa Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s Twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com%2FAlcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and will be webcast live via Alcoa%27s+website.

Conference Call Information

Time

Wednesday, January 19, 2022: 5:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m. EST

Hosts:

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Call:

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

Conference ID: 8020503

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Webcast:
Go to the “Investors” section of the Alcoa+website to listen only and view presentation slides.
Replay Information:

A telephone replay will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EST on January 19 until January 26, 2022.
+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 9822799

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fccforms%2Freplay.html

The webcast will also be archived on the “Events & Presentations” portion of the “Investors” section of www.alcoa.com at this link:+https%3A%2Finvestors.alcoa.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2F

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211229005001r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005001/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus