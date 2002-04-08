Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

KALISPELL, Mont., Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc.'s (: GBCI) Board of Directors, at a meeting held on December 29, 2021, declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. The Company has declared 147 consecutive regular quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times. The special dividend is payable on January 20, 2022, to owners of record on January 11, 2022.



About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

