HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees with Contribution of Personally Owned Shares of Company Stock

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

HealthStream CEO Rewards Employees with Contribution of Personally Owned Shares of Company Stock

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert A. Frist, Jr., has contributed approximately $2.25 million of his personally owned shares of HealthStream common stock for the benefit of HealthStream employees. To accomplish this, Mr. Frist has contributed 86,494 of his shares to HealthStream, and HealthStream has approved the grant of that same number of shares under its 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan to eligible employees, as noted below. These shares will not be subject to any vesting conditions and are being issued effective immediately.

Over 1,000 HealthStream employees will receive shares of stock from this contribution, none of whom are executives, vice presidents, or associate vice presidents who periodically receive equity grants in the Company’s stock incentive plan.

“Since its founding as a two-person, tech start-up over 30 years ago, HealthStream has grown into an industry-leading, innovative public company that is improving the quality of healthcare by developing the people who deliver care—and our employees have made this happen,” said Robert A. Frist, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, HealthStream. “I am excited to make this contribution to allow our employees, many of whom have not previously participated in our equity programs, to become owners in the Company that they helped to build and join all of our stakeholders in the future success of HealthStream.”

The grant of HealthStream common stock for employees will result in no dilution of shares to any existing shareholders other than Mr. Frist. In addition, Mr. Frist has contributed an additional 7,113 shares (valued at approximately $185,000) to HealthStream, without consideration paid to Mr. Frist, which amount is equivalent to the estimated Company costs associated with the equity grants, such as administrative expenses and employer payroll taxes which will be associated with the grants. The Company will record a compensation expense of approximately $2.25 million, along with approximately $185,000 for such administrative expenses and employer payroll taxes, in connection with this transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021. The only impact on adjusted EDITDA in connection with this transaction will be approximately $185,000 of such payroll tax and administrative expenses.

“I am humbled by our employees’ visionary drive and hard work to make a difference in healthcare, particularly during the last 21 months in their relentless support of the healthcare workforce through the extraordinary challenges brought on by COVID-19,” said Mr. Frist. “For those that have been on this journey with me over the months and years, I want to recognize their service with this expression of my appreciation.”

About HealthStream

HealthStream (Nasdaq: HSTM) is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through the development of healthcare organizations’ greatest asset: their people. Our unified suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare organizations across the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, nurse & staff scheduling, clinical education, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream’s corporate office is in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.healthstream.com or call 800-521-0574.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements (statements other than solely with respect to historical fact) that involve risks and uncertainties regarding HealthStream. These statements are based upon management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and data currently available to management. This information has been, or in the future may be, included in reliance on the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including that the anticipated financial results associated with the acquisition may not be achieved, and that the anticipated financial and strategic benefits of the acquisition may not be realized, as well as the result of risks referenced in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed on February 26, 2021, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021, filed on October 28, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211229005413r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005413/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus