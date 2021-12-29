PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 4TH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 25, 2022

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 4TH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 25, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARIETTA, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021

MARIETTA, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced it intends to release fourth quarter and year to date 2021 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and conduct a facilitated conference call with analysts, media and individual investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same date.

The conference call will consist of commentary from Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Bailey, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, regarding Peoples' results followed by a question and answer period. The dial-in number for this call will be (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio (listen-only mode) and archived replay will be accessible online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website. The audio replay will be available for one year.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live conference call are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples has $7.1 billion in total assets and 135 locations, including 119 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance, and North Star Leasing) and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.

favicon.png?sn=CL18404&sd=2021-12-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-to-announce-4th-quarter-2021-earnings-and-conduct-conference-call-on-january-25-2022-301451631.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL18404&Transmission_Id=202112291605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL18404&DateId=20211229
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus