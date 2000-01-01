Spiros Segalas Establishes Sea, HubSpot Positions in 4th Quarter

Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio), manager of the Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund, disclosed this week that his fund’s top trades during the fiscal fourth quarter included new buys in Sea Ltd. ( SE, Financial) and HubSpot Inc. ( HUBS, Financial), the closure of its position in Safran SA ( XPAR:SAF, Financial) and the reduction of its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial) and Twilio Inc. ( TWLO, Financial).

The Chicago-based firm seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of mid-cap and large-cap companies with strong balance sheets and earnings performance, high business profitability, unique market position and a competent management team.

As of Oct. 31, the fund’s fiscal fourth quarter, the $42.03 billion equity portfolio contains 56 stocks with six new positions and a quarterly turnover of 5%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are technology, consumer cyclical and communication services, representing 39.74%, 26.17% and 17.27% of the equity portfolio.

Sea

The fund purchased 1,082,260 shares of Sea ( SE, Financial), giving the position 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $327.67 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86.

GuruFocus ranks the Singapore-based interactive media company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 63% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and a strong Altman Z-score of 6.98.

HubSpot

The fund purchased 302,189 shares of HubSpot ( HUBS, Financial), giving the position 0.58% of equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $700.31 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.80.

GuruFocus ranks the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based software company’s financial strength 5 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite the company having a strong Altman Z-score of 15.

Safran

The fund sold all 2,176,840 shares of Safran ( XPAR:SAF, Financial), trimming 0.68% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Safran averaged 109.12 euros ($123.83) during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

GuruFocus ranks the French aerospace and defense company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 55% of global aerospace and defense companies.

Meta Platforms

The fund sold 993,762 shares of Meta Platforms ( FB, Financial), trimming 21.37% of the position and 0.84% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook averaged $352.43 during the fourth quarter; the stock is slightly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90.

GuruFocus ranks the Menlo Park, California-based interactive media giant’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns that outperform more than 90% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Meta include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio).

Twilio

The fund sold 895,814 shares of Twilio ( TWLO, Financial), shredding 38.55% of the position and 0.79% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Twilio averaged $347.55 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Wednesday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based communications platform-as-a-service company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a strong Altman Z-score of 14.9 and an equity-to-asset ratio that outperforms more than 80% of global competitors despite having a low Piotroski F-score of 2 and a debt-to-equity ratio that outperforms just half of global interactive media companies.