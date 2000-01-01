3 Fast-Growing Peter Lynch Tech Stocks

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 Fast-Growing Peter Lynch Tech Stocks

These companies are undervalued based on their Peter Lynch value line

Author's Avatar
Just now
Summary
  • The Peter Lynch chart is a valuation tool designed by the famous investor.
  • These tech stocks are undervalued based on the Peter Lynch line and are growing quickly.
Article's Main Image

One method that famous fund manager Peter Lynch liked to use to search for value opportunities was to look for stocks that were trading below what their price would be if they were to trade with a price-earnings ratio of 15 or their median historical price-earnings ratio.

Ever since he detailed this method in his book “Beating the Street,” value investors have been using it as a tool to find potential investment opportunities. GuruFocus has also built the Peter Lynch chart based on this method, which is included in the summary pages of stocks to provide a quick reference.

However, not every stock trading below the intrinsic value estimates on the Peter Lynch chart is a good investment. As Lynch himself pointed out on many occasions, there is no single metric that can determine whether a stock is a buy. If a company’s business is declining, then its stock might deserve to trade lower.

In this discussion, we will take a look at three fast-growing tech stocks that are trading below the intrinsic values calculated by the Peter Lynch value line in order to determine whether or not they are truly undervalued.

HP

HP Inc. (

HPQ, Financial), or Hewlett-Packard, is a multinational information technology company based in Palo Alto, California. It mainly develops personal computers and printers (including 3-D printers). PCs account for approximately two-thirds of revenue, while printing accounts for the other third.

On Dec. 29, HP traded around $38.09 per share for a market cap of $41.31 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 7.03. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading below its fair value:

1476281948430364672.png

In terms of growth, the company has achieved a five-year revenue per share growth rate of 12.20% and a five-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 21.10%. Investors should keep in mind that the company split into two separate entities in 2014, so numbers before then are for a much larger company.

1476285507188256768.png

Guru investors in HP include Dodge & Cox, Primecap Management, Pioneer Investments,

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio).

HP made the split into a consumer company, HP Inc., and an enterprise company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (

HPE, Financial), in order to cut costs and turn around its business following its failure to innovate quickly enough on the cloud business, which cost the company big-time.

It seems the split has served HP well, with the company consistently growing its top and bottom lines and maintaining operating and net margins that are better than 68% of industry peers. Its PC business is the second largest in the world, lagging only Lenovo (

HKSE:00992, Financial), so it should continue to benefit from increasing global adoption of technology. HP’s printing business is also one of the world’s largest.

All in all, it seems like HP isn’t getting enough credit for its growth. Investors may be penalizing it for growing slower than the likes of Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), or because its printing business isn’t flashy, or because there are more competitors in the PC market than there used to be. Regardless, if the company can keep growing, it seems undervalued at current levels.

Jabil

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil Inc. (

JBL, Financial) is a provider of design, engineering and manufacturing solutions for companies in a wide variety of industries, including health care, automotive, cloud computing, aerospace and more.

On Dec. 29, Jabil traded around $71.61 per share for a market cap of $10.32 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 14.61. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading below its fair value:

1476294415365664768.png

Jabil has recorded a five-year revenue per share growth rate of 16.60% and a five-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 17%. The company’s growth has been fairly steady throughout its history and began to accelerate in recent years.

1476310037445177344.png

Gurus with stakes in Jabil include

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Primecap Management, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio).

Jabil mainly makes its money as a contract-based electronics manufacturer. It’s a “pick and shovel” type of company, meaning it makes the things that other companies need for the production of their own goods.

As a pick-and-shovel play in the tech sector, Jabil hasn’t disappointed in recent years as its growth has accelerated along with the growth of the broader tech sector. Its presence in the global economy, including exposure to many emerging markets, means there’s plenty of room left for expanding operations.

Jabil has done a great job with staying on top of the latest industry developments and key sources of demand in its industries of operation, which has resulted in the company repeatedly raising its growth forecasts. With the company’s cutting-edge focus and expansion efforts, it could be poised for many years of growth ahead, and there might even be room for multiple expansion.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (

KLIC, Financial) is a Singapore-based tech company that designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It is a global leader in semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

On Dec. 29, Kulicke & Soffa traded around $59.54 per share for a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 10.28. According to the Peter Lynch chart, the stock is trading below its fair value:

1476308603874013184.png

On the growth front, Kulicke & Soffa has a five-year revenue per share growth rate of 12.50% and a five-year earnings per share without non-recurring items growth rate of 22%. However, this has largely been skewed by a successful 2021; before that, the company was fairly stagnant.

1476310172157833216.png

The most notable guru investors in the stock are

Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio).

Kulicke & Soffa is a company that supplies the necessary tools and equipment for semiconductor assembly. It provides solutions for the advanced display, automotive, communications, industrial, consumer and data processing semiconductor industries.

When we consider the rapidly increasing demand for semiconductors in the global market, which has been so fast that existing microchip producers simply can’t expand their operations quickly enough, it becomes clear why Kulicke & Soffa’s business has gotten such a strong boost.

This period of industry expansion is expected to last for years, which should support further growth for the companies that produce the tools necessary for building out semiconductor production capacity. With a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, Kulicke & Soffa is also better positioned than many competitors to take advantage of demand growth.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus