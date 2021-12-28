🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Progyny Inc Insiders are Selling. Investors Should Take Notice

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus data shows that David Schlanger, CEO of Progyny Inc ( NA:PGNY), sold 76.905 shares on December 28, 2021. 0C0000BPMQ.png

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if Progyny Inc is worthy of some skeptical investors.

David Schlanger trades

David Schlanger sold total 1,745,913 shares over the last year.

It means David Schlanger is selling the stock of their company over a long term. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Progyny Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. In the meantime, there were 93 insider sales in that same period.

David Schlanger isn't the only insider who has sold shares in recent months; there are other insiders of companies that have been buying more than selling, which can be alarming for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.

Q&A with Gurus