Primoris Services Corporation to Present at the CJS Securities 22nd Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. Central Time (2:20 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of specialty contracting and critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The Company supports a diversified base of blue-chip customers with engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance services. A focus on multi-year master service agreements and an expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations, renewable fuels, electrical transmission and distribution systems and communications infrastructure have also increased the Company’s potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005349/en/